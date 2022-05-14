The Karnes City Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its monthly senior activity day, giving the elderly community a chance to mix and mingle and have a little fun also.
The joint event from fellow sponsors, including the city of Karnes City and Administration, the Karnes City Police Department and the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department was also attended by several members of the chamber and other luminaries from the city, including Karnes City Administrative Clerk Nyssa Jurgajtis, Councilmembers Lillian Lyssy and Jimmy Loya, Sr., Municipal Court Judge Roselee Bailey, Karnes City Police Department Secretary Beverly Tymrak, City Manager Ken Roberts, City Secretary Veronica Butler, Accounting Consultant Haylee Jurgajtis, Karnes City police officer Damian Hall, Administrative Clerk Leslie Gonzales and Chief of Police Eddie Salas.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•