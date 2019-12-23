Karnes City ISD formally hires Madrigal as superintendent

KARNES CITY – The Karnes City ISD board of trustees hired Hector Madrigal as the new superintendent after its monthly meeting Dec. 9.
Dr. Jeanette Winn is retiring after serving Karnes City ISD from 2003-2019 on multiple platforms from principal to superintendent.
The board took action regarding Karnes County National Bank signature cards.
“With my retirement and the hiring of the new superintendent, the board needed to approve changes on the signature cards for the district’s financial accounts,” Winn said.
“My name was removed and Mr. Madrigal’s was added.”
In other matters, the board approved KCISD’s participation in the TexBuy purchasing system, which is operated through Education Service Center Region 16, according to Winn.
“This purchasing cooperative will provide the district with additional approved vendors from whom to purchase,” she said.
Lastly, the board took action regarding a policy update, according to Winn.
“Periodically, each school district considers board policy changes recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards,” she said.
“This update was very large, as it reflected many rule changes that arose from Texas’ 2019 legislative session.”
The next scheduled monthly meeting is set for Jan. 13, 2020.