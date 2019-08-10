Karnes City ISD superintendent to retire at end of calendar year

KARNES CITY – Superintendent Dr. Jeannette Winn Moczygemba of the Karnes City ISD will be retiring as of Dec. 31, 2019.
“I’ve been thinking about it and talking about for about two years and everything is just coming together. The timing is right,” said Dr. Moczygemba.
One of the main reasons for her retirement is her husband of eight years will be retiring at that same time.
“We have been told we are going to be grandparents again in December as my husband’s daughter, my stepdaughter, will be giving birth in North Carolina. That will be number three and the grandchildren are spread out from coast to coast,” Mocyzgemba said.
The retirements will allow the couple time to travel and spend as much time with their family as they desire. Their professions have hampered their time together as both rarely have the time for more than a long weekend, no long week or two-week vacations since they have been married eight years ago.
The superintendent has long served KCISD beginning as the elementary principal at Roger E. Sides and then moving up to the junior high principal’s position and finally to the high school’s top job. She became the superintendent in 2010. In 2018, Moczygemba was selected as the Region 3 Superintendent of the Year for her work at KCISD.
She will continue to work on her own terms as an educational consultant but it will be a part-time endeavor.
“Some opportunities as a consultant have come up and they will allow me to work when I desire to and utilize my education and experience,” said Moczygemba.
Her retirement in December was thought out for the new incoming position holder, as well.
“I have talked with a few people about the timing and have heard the suggestion a December retirement is really best. It gives the newcomer a chance to get acquainted with the new system and overlook its operation for a few months as he or she settles into the position,” Moczygemba said.