7th Grade
Social Studies: Hunter Mayes 2nd; Nova Kotara 4th
Maps Graphs and Charts: Hunter Mayes 3rd
Mathematics: Shaun Morales 5th
Dictionary: Shaun Morales 6th
Number Sense: Keegan Clark 4th; Shaun Morales 6th
Calculator: Travis Black 4th
Spelling: Brock Wood 2nd; Olivia Garza 6th
Oral Reading: Brock Wood 2nd
Impromptu Speaking: Katelyn Chitwood 4th
Editorial Writing: Kaci Jones 2nd, Madison Weeks 5th
Ready Writing: Katelyn Chitwood 3rd, Madison Weeks 5th
8th Grade
Mathematics: Lino Lopez 2nd
Social Studies: Allie Wieding 1st
Listening Skills: Allie Wieding 4th; Julian Perales 5th
Dictionary Skills: LynnAnn Kosub 6th
Chess: Julian Perales 4th
Maps Graphs and Charts: MacKenzie Clark, 3rd
Science II: Lauren Homeyer 2nd; Aiden Schmidt 5th
Impromptu Speaking: Allie Wieding 4th
Editorial Writing: Wyatt Leatherberry 4th, Lino Lopez 5th, Allie Wieding 6th