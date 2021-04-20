7th Grade

Social Studies: Hunter Mayes 2nd; Nova Kotara 4th

Maps Graphs and Charts: Hunter Mayes 3rd

Mathematics: Shaun Morales 5th

Dictionary: Shaun Morales 6th

Number Sense: Keegan Clark 4th; Shaun Morales 6th

Calculator: Travis Black 4th

Spelling: Brock Wood 2nd; Olivia Garza 6th

Oral Reading: Brock Wood 2nd  

Impromptu Speaking: Katelyn Chitwood 4th

Editorial Writing: Kaci Jones 2nd, Madison Weeks 5th

Ready Writing: Katelyn Chitwood 3rd, Madison Weeks 5th

8th Grade

Mathematics: Lino Lopez 2nd

Social Studies: Allie Wieding 1st

Listening Skills: Allie Wieding 4th; Julian Perales 5th

Dictionary Skills: LynnAnn Kosub 6th

Chess: Julian Perales 4th

Maps Graphs and Charts: MacKenzie Clark, 3rd

Science II: Lauren Homeyer 2nd; Aiden Schmidt 5th

Impromptu Speaking: Allie Wieding 4th

Editorial Writing: Wyatt Leatherberry 4th, Lino Lopez 5th, Allie Wieding 6th

