Karnes City leader resigns

By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES CITY – At the regular meeting Tuesday, July 23, the city council accepted the resignation of City Manager Robert Evans.
“He and his family made the decision, just wanting to pursue a different path,” said Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss.
The resignation was unexpected, but the council will set forth to locate and hire a replacement for Evans over the upcoming months. There was no mention on if an interim city manger would be hired until a permanent replacement can be found and brought on board.
The resignation was tendered on Tuesday evening and Evans’ last day was Wednesday.
“He had a couple of things on his schedule to take care of before he left,” Skloss said.
Attempts to contact Evans for a comment were unsuccessful.
During the council meeting, a public hearing was conducted on the 2018 annual report on the city’s drinking water. The report indicates no violations.
In other action, the council extended a contract with TSG Architects from Gonzales for additional work on what can be done with the city’s public works facilities.
“The contract we have with TSG is to run out shortly and they are not quite done. The contract was extended in time and for another $7,500,” Skloss said.
“We are looking into renovations or possibly the construction of a new building for our Public Works Department.”
The annual contract with the Karnes City Little League was ended for the year. The league usually renews each year just after the first of the year.
In other baseball related business, the council approved a three-day tournament for 10-12-year-old players. Four teams will comprise the round robin tournament with Karnes Ciity, Falls City, Kenedy and Runge teams involved. The area’s All-Star Baseball League will most likely host all the games at the Karnes City facility this year with play beginning July 31.
The council also approved a resolution entering into an agreement with the state for the purpose of temporarily closing a state right-of-way for a public purpose. The city has two future engagements, the KCISD Education Foundation street dance and the Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween celebration.
Orders for Marathon Oil were agreed to and signed off on by the city for payment issues.
The Karnes County commissioners have invited the city and other entities within the county to join in a countywide auction of surplus equipment and vehicles. The city council has approved listing a few surplus items in the county’s auction which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Karnes County Youth Show Barn. The auction will be conducted by Alamo Auctioneers.
Mayor Skloss mentioned that the city’s Founders Day celebration has been scheduled for Dec. 14, and it will be the fourth time the city has held the event and parade.