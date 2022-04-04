Karnes City Junior High student Yolanda Barrientez is recognized after her Patriots Pen essay is selected as one of the area's winning essays. She will next compete at the state level of the competition. Pictured are, from left, Karnes City Junior High Principal Chris Guastella, Yolanda Barrientez, VFW Commander Gary Deskin VFW Commander and KCISD SUperintendent Hector Madrigal. (Photo courtesy of KCISD)