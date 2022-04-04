A Karnes City eighth grader student was recently selected as one of the winners of the Patrions Pen essay contest.
Karnes City Junior High student Yolanda Barrientez’ winning essay, which was written about this year’s theme of “How Can I Be A Good American?” won her a $200 prize given by local veteran Mr. Deskin, along with a medal and the chance to compete in the state level of the essay contest.
According to Karnes City Junior High Principal Christopher Guastella, the school’s students participate in the essay contest yearly. This year, there were over 60 entries from KCH alone.
“KCJH is proud of Yolanda for her accomplishment,” Guastella said, “and we wish her the best of luck at the next level.
“Congratulations Yolanda.”
After competing in the state level, Barrientez and her essay have the chance to compete at the national level, with the first-place winner from each state receiving a minimum of $500. The national first-place winner wins $5000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.
