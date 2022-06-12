Karnes City municipal departments, staff and equipment could be on the move as early as the end of the summer, according to city officials.
Particulars of the move were discussed during the regular meeting of the City Council of the city of Karnes City held May 24, in council chambers at City Hall, 314 E. Calvert Ave.
While nothing is set in stone, the city is looking toward a possible moving day perhaps as early as August, said Veronica Butler, city secretary, in a telephone interview.
Overall, the goal is that “everybody will be under one roof,” Butler said, noting that the proposed move to a city-owned 6.62-acre property located at 1007 N. Highway 123 has been in the works for some time. Currently, only the maintenance department has moved to the new location, she said.
The Karnes City Police Department, at present located at 211 East Calvert Ave., is also expected to move to the new location.
The building that is to be the new hub of city departments and activities at 1007 N. Highway 123 was purchased a few months ago, Butler said.
The council has no plans as yet for what will happen to its current East Calvert location following the move to the new facilities. Possible scenarios include selling the building or finding alternative uses for the structure, Butler said.
The council during its May meeting addressed ongoing renovation and repairs related to the city-owned 6.62-acre property. As part of the broader discussion, the council also held a public hearing specifically to address the voluntary annexation of municipal boundaries related to the relocation and described in detail as “…Being 6.62 acres, situated in the Jose Antonio Leal Survey, A-184, Karnes County, Texas, being all of a 6.668 tract recorded in Vol. 122, Page 180, Deed Records, Karnes County, Texas.”
During the council’s previous meeting held April 26, questions and concerns about any upcoming relocation of services and materials were addressed, including apprehension about moving the police department too far away from the downtown.
The council unanimously supported a motion at that meeting “to move forward with the relocation of all city offices.”
