Karnes County adopts resolution for multi-jurisdictional plan

KARNES COUNTY – Citizens of the county can now qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds if a disaster strikes the area.
“This is for any natural hazards in Karnes County,” Commissioner Shelby Dupnik, Precinct 1 said.
“This is a good thing for the community when something happens.”
The resolution adopts the Karnes-Wilson Counties multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation action plan in its entirety.
All of these participating jurisdictions have been working with Langford Community Management grant consultant and Rojas Planning, once FEMA funding was acquired, in order to develop a plan to offer practical approaches and examples for how the communities can engage in effective planning to reduce long-term risk from natural hazards and disasters, according to a press release.
In other matters, county commissioners approved a flat rate fee contract for professional services with Allison, Bass & Magee, L.L.P. Attorney’s at Law for redistricting the county.
Conversely, the commissioners approved to allow El Oso Water to do an open cut across County Road 372 near Hobson for a new water meter at 873 CR 372.
“El Oso will pull all of the permits and do the trenching,” KC Road & Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler said.
The approval allows a variance in county policy.
“The owner owns property on both sides of the road,” Commissioner Sean O’Brien, Precinct 3 said.
“It’s a little dirt road he uses for his property. This will allow the owner to have a house built on the other side of his road for a new meter.”
The next scheduled commissioners court meeting is set for Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. in the Karnes County Multipurpose Room, Suite 200.