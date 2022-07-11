The Karnes County Commissioners Court has announced a special meeting for 9 a.m., July 7, to be held at the Karnes County Multi-purpose Room, Suite 150, 210 West Calvert Ave., Karnes City.
The court met in regular session, Thursday, June 30, with two commissioners in attendance joined by Karnes County Judge Wade J. Hedtke. Unable to attend due to extenuating circumstances communicated in advance to the court were Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik and Pct. 3 Commissioner James Rosales, according to Hedtke’s administrative assistant, Michelle Salais. Among items on the agenda for June 30 were two related to discussion and possible action by the commissioners – including directing Hedtke to sign once approved – a proposed interlocal agreement for an Atascosa Area Rural Public Defender’s Office (AARPDO).
Also up for discussion and possible action were the appointments of two board members for the AARPDO, according to a published agenda for the regular meeting.
She said those attending presented a quorum with the necessary three members present, which included Hedtke, the presiding officer of the commissioners court, and Pct. 2 Commissioner Benny Lyssy and Pct. 4 Commissioner Sharon Chesser.
Atascosa County Judge Robert Hurley took time from his other duties to travel to Karnes County to present information to those in attendance regarding aspects of and the status of a proposed four-county interlocal agreement in connection to indigent defense services provided by and for the counties.
In addition to Karnes and Atascosa counties, Wilson and Frio counties are participating in the interlocal agreement negotiations and proceedings, Salais explained.
Anyone seeking clarification on the interlocal agreement that is before the court is encouraged to attend the July 7 meeting.
Interlocal agreements are not uncommon in Texas where counties often find reasons to work together to keep costs down. There are estimates that providing court-appointed counsel for indigent defendants in Texas can be a major budgetary item for most counties in the state. A recent estimate of costs associated with indigent cases showed an increase of approximately 228% from $91.4 million in 2001 to $299.9 million in 2019 based on data collected by the Texas Association of Counties, which stated on its website that these defense expenditures are “one of the major uncontrollable cost drivers in county budgets.”
The current agreement is with the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, based out of Mercedes, according to court officials. Those favoring the interlocal agreement change state that it will likely offer a savings to each of the participant counties. It is still too early to estimate how much might be saved should the county move ahead with the interlocal agreement as drafted and proposed, Salais added.
Many local citizens have expressed “taxpayer’s interest” in the upcoming meeting. To facilitate a healthy dialogue during the meeting, several who had contacted Karnes Countywide declined to go on the record with their specific concerns about the county possibly not moving forward quickly enough with the agreement. Several did acknowledge they plan to attend the July 7 meeting.
All of the commissioners and Judge Hedtke have a long working summer ahead of them as August is a principle month for the FY23 budget proposal and workshops. Workshops are scheduled Aug. 8-10 to order to review the FY23 budget with the commissioners court.
Public hearings for both the FY23 budget and the 2022 tax rate are set for Sept. 6.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Karnes County Commissioners Court is at 9 a.m., July 12 in the Karnes County Multi-Purpose Room.
