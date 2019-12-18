Karnes County Deputies charge three after game room bust south of Kenedy

KARNES COUNTY – Another game room was busted by the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 12 just south of Kenedy.
The game room opened shortly after the KCSO executed search warrants for game rooms weeks ago, according to Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva.
Investigators found 90 gambling machines, gambling paraphernalia, computer equipment and security cameras, according to Villanueva.
The location is at 12555 U.S. Hwy 181, south of Kenedy.
Two females will be charged with keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device.
One male will be charged with interfering with a public servant and resisting arrest.
All three were not arrested at the scene, but will be charged by an at large due to ongoing health conditions, according to Villanueva.
Investigators seized mother boards from computers, along with currency found in each machine.
“The Karnes County Sheriff Office will continue to monitor any game rooms that are in operation in Karnes County and if found to be handing out cash then they will be investigated and closed down,” Villanueva said.