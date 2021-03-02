Power and water outages and slippery roads were among the obstacles area residents faced as temperatures plunged to record lows, giving South Texas a taste of winter weather usually reserved for locations far to the north.
A representative of the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents via social media that it was unknown when power would be restored.
“We are calling all of the power companies continuously, and they are unable to provide information due to the weather,” she advised.
That frigid weather lingered for several days adding to the misery and complicating the challenges involved in recovery efforts. The freezing cold also led to the loss of water service in many homes, as well.
In Karnes County, the emergency 911 phone line was among the casualties of the extreme weather, and callers were directed to contact the main phone number. Traffic lights were also out in some locations, making already treacherous conditions even more hazardous.
More than 3,000 Karnes Electric customers and more nearly 1,200 served by AEP were known to be without power in Karnes County. Among the problems was that power generating plants themselves had gone offline because of the extreme temperatures.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) noted that more than 4 million homes in Texas were without power, and those who were working to resolve the issue were having to work in hazardous weather conditions.
According to PowerOutage.US, more than two days after the frigid weather affected the area, a total of 1,300 of the 5,261 electric customers of Karnes County — or 24.71 percent, were without power.
Wal-Mart in Kenedy was among the businesses that closed because of a lack of power, while other stores which remained open reduced their hours.
A warming center for those without power was set up in Kenedy at city hall.
Meanwhile, school was cancelled by all area districts. Although some districts had initially planned to continue instruction via remote learning, rolling blackouts and longer lasting power outages made that prospect difficult.
Following a statewide disaster declaration by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the federal government approved an emergency declaration for the state to help respond to the crisis.
“I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a federal emergency declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather throughout the state,” Abbott said. “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather.”
Meanwhile, Abbott said reform of ERCOT will be a top priority to help make sure such a disastrous failure of the energy sector does not happen under extreme conditions in the future.
The governor called for the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen during the Arctic blast. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable ... ,” Abbott said. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of awhat caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen), who represents Karnes County as part of his constituency, was also among those demanding changes in ERCOT.
“We need an explanation for the catastrophic power outages,” Gonzalez said. “Vulnerable populations – the sick, the elderly and disabled – and millions more Texans are freezing because of the state’s failure to plan and invest in infrastructure. No Texan should have outages for over 24 hours, especially in such extreme temperatures. We need to get to the bottom of this. These questions must be answered immediately.”
Gonzalez was one of nine Texas Democratic members of the U.S. Congress to draft a letter to ERCOT leaders, stating:
“We write to express grave concern over the lack of power and heat for millions of Texas families in the middle of (a) dangerous winter storm with record low temperatures. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is responsible for scheduling power and ensuring a reliable source of energy through the Texas electrical network. ERCOT has declared a statewide power generation shortfall emergency and directed energy providers to reduce the burden on the Texas Power Grid though controlled outages. “We understand that the demand for power continues to exceed supply and the importance of stabilizing the statewide grid, but controlled outages are supposed to be limited to 10 to 15 minutes before being rotated to a different neighborhood. More than 4 million Texas families are without power, many for over 24 hours and counting. As while Texans were freezing in the dark last night, many downtown skylines continued to shine bright.
The letter asked for ERCOT officials to answer the following questions:
• How are you enforcing the equitable distribution of “controlled” power outages?
• How are energy providers in your network managing these outages?
• Why did ERCOT wait until midnight on Sunday (2/14) to announce power outages?
• What are you doing to decrease the duration and frequency of outages across Texas?
• What is your plan if the statewide grid does not stabilize in the next 24 hours?
“Texans deserve immediate answers, accountability and their power restored as soon as possible,” the letter stated. “Thank you for your urgent concern and immediate attention to this matter.”
