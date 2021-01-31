Karnes County Commissioners extended provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act which allow for up to 80 hours of pay for employees who have been affected by COVID-19.
During a recent commissioners court meeting, it was noted that some other county governments have allowed the CARES provision, which originally was only set in place through Dec. 31, 2020, to expire, while other counties chose to extend it.
“It does not provide an additional 80 hours” for those who have already received the benefit, said Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke.
Employees who have exhausted their 80 hours of relief pay and might still need additional time are required to use personal sick or vacation time that they have accrued.
During the New Year’s Eve meeting, Hedtke noted the teamwork of county employees in getting through a difficult year.
“We made it,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve had some ups and downs obviously because of the pandemic and the crazy economy, but this team has stuck together to get through it.”
In other action, the commissioners court accepted a $10,000 donation from Marathon Oil & Gas to benefit the Karnes County EMS.
Casey Ebrom, representing the Karnes EMS, said a list has been made of areas where the money will be spent and said they “greatly appreciate” the donation.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•