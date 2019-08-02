Contributed information
KENEDY – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Franco X. Treviño in Karnes County reminds farmers and landowners the FSA County Committee nomination period began on June 14.
Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Karnes County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1.
For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAA). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.
Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2019, an election will be held in LAA 1, which includes Pawelekville, Cestohowa, Falls City, Mays Crossing, and Conquista Crossing.
“Farmers and ranchers in LAA 1 are urged to participate in this year’s county committee elections by nominating candidates by the Aug. 1, 2019, deadline,” said Treviño.
“County committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice on federal farm program implementation at the local level.”
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.
Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates.
To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form.
The form and other information about FSA county committee elections is available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by close of business on Aug. 1. Nationwide, there are approximately 7,800 farmers and ranchers serving on FSA county committees.
These individuals make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other agricultural issues.
Committees consist of three to 11 members who are elected by eligible producers. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact the Karnes County FSA Office at 830-583-3224, ext. 2, or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.