KENEDY – Investigators from the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office and the Kenedy Police Department are investigating a string of recent burglaries that occurred in and around Kenedy.
Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said his agency has taken reports of two or three home burglaries in the past two weeks.
All of the incidents took place south of Kenedy and various items were taken by someone who drove onto the properties before breaking into the houses.
“(Burglars) have been scoping out the area to see what they have,” Villanueva said.
“Whatever is left out, they just take it with them.
“They search for quick items to steal, so they can go pawn it for money.
“We have suspects, but have made no arrests.”
Equipment was stolen near Gillette according to Villanueva.
“Two machinery were stolen and tracked back to New Mexico,” he said.
Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe said that two vehicles on the sale lot of Alexander Ford on U.S. 181 Business (Escondido Street) were broken into during the overnight hours of Feb. 2-3.
The radios were stolen from a Ford Expedition and a Dodge Durango.
Ashe said two storage lockers at a storage facility on Flax Plant Road Feb. 2 were broken into.
It is yet unknown what was taken as police have not been able to reach the victims.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call Karnes County Crime Stoppers at 830-780-4636.
All calls remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.