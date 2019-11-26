KARNES COUNTY – Karnes County Road & Bridge Department Engineer Wayne Gisler presented to the commissioners an update regarding the jail swale at a court meeting Nov. 12.
“I will have a bid package ready by this week,” Gisler said.
“We will run a three-week advertisement and then award a bid by Dec. 31.”
Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik expressed his concerns for the project.
“I want to get the jail swale completed,” Dupnik said.
“I would like to get it started in January.”
Conversely, Karnes County has been designated eligible to apply for low-interest emergency disaster loans based on drought conditions occurring Oct. 1, 2019, and continuing.
“We received a letter from the Texas Division of Emergency Management informing us 25 counties, including Karnes is eligible,” Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke said.
“The citizens can contact the Farm Service Agency in Kenedy.”
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture has notified the administrator of the FSA to immediately make emergency loans available to eligible applicants in Karnes County.
There are an additional 52 other Texas counties designated as contiguous counties.
In addition, the Small Business Administration, in an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides low-interest federal disaster loans to eligible small businesses dependent on farms and ranchers in affected counties.
In other matters, Karnes County EMS Director Dennis Kelley presented the commissioners a quote for an EMS command vehicle, as previously budgeted in the FY 2020 budget.
“We would like to stay local with the purchase of the vehicle,” Kelley said.
“If we have any maintenance issues we can stay local rather than worrying about being out of the county for repairs.”
For an F150 4x2, Kelley had a $30,215 quote, but also had a price for a 4x4 vehicle at $33,449.76.
“We’ve had to get help getting into muddy places where we don’t have four-wheel drive,” Kelley said.
Judge Hedtke asked Kelley to return with another quote from a local dealership.
The next commissioners court meeting is set for Nov. 30.