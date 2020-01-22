Karnes County jury convicts man of aggravated sexual assault of child

KARNES COUNTY – After a week of testimony regarding Ignacio Salas molesting his biological daughter, 12 jurors in Karnes County convicted Salas on Jan. 10 of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis.
“We are extremely proud of our victim for having the courage to speak out about the abuse and testify, and equally grateful to the jury for their thoughtful consideration in returning a just verdict for our child,” DA Louis said.
Due to a prior prison sentence, Salas faces anywhere from 15 years up to life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 6 by District Judge Russell Wilson.