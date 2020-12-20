Karnes County residents will have a few more days to conduct outdoor burns before a countywide burn ban goes into effect on Dec. 21.
The county commissioners court had considered enacting a burn ban on Nov. 30, but tabled a decision until the Dec. 8 meeting. Dry conditions led to considering the burn ban, but recent rainfall led to the decision to delay it.
“I’m OK letting it roll right now,” County Judge Wade Hedtke said. “If you’re smart about burning, we’ll be OK.”
“I think that people are using common sense and not burning when it’s windy,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Sean O’Brien. I’m OK with tabling it.”
One of the reasons the burn ban was approved for Dec. 21 is that fireworks sales will begin in unincorporated parts of the county that day. Commissioners decided to regulate the use of those fireworks. It will prohibit the use of aerial fireworks, such as skyrockets, but will allow other fireworks.
If the commissioners had decided to take no action on the matter, they would have had to either wait until their next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 31 or call a special meeting.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Sharon Chesser recommended the delayed burn ban which will start on Monday, Dec. 21. The duration of the burn ban will likely extend at least until the commissioners first meeting in January.
“Be responsible about (outdoor burning) folks,” Hedtke advised.
