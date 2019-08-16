FLORESVILLE – Two criminal cases came to a final conclusion in late July under the direction of Audrey Gossett Louis, the 81st Judicial District Attorney.
Juan Escalante Avalos was sentenced to 12 years in prison July 30, 2019, for aggravated sexual assault of his stepdaughter.
The Honorable Russell Wilson heard the case, and after Avalos asked the judge for probation, Judge Wilson sentenced Avalos to prison.
“I want to thank the Children’s Alliance of South Texas, law enforcement, Texas DPS Crime Lab, and all those involved in bringing this case to justice,” said Louis.
“Most importantly, we want to commend the bravery of our young victim, who had the courage to speak out.”
In the Falls City ATM theft case, Edward Joseph Freeman pleaded to four years in prison last week for the October 2018 incident in which Freeman and two others stole and badly damaged the Falls City National Bank ATM. Charges remain pending for the two other individuals.