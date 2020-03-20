KARNES CITY – The Karnes County National Bank original branch announced completion of its remodeling project.
The construction project took a year and a half to finish after several years of planning.
The branch planned to host an open house for its members, but has been rescheduled for a
later time.
“We were planning to host the open house on the same day as our annual shareholders meeting, but attempting to coordinate both events on the same day was becoming overwhelming,” said Melissa Gomez with KCNB. “In order to give each event the attention it deserves, it has been decided that the open house will be delayed to a future date, not yet determined. As soon as the new date is set, we will contact you with the information.”
The new drive-thru offers four lanes for transactions located near the old drive thru lanes around the side of the building, along with an ATM on the outside to fit larger vehicles.
Inside, the branch features many historical flags, maps and other Texas memorabilia.
“The layout is designed to serve its customers better and provide for expansion and prepare for growth,” stated a press release.
The branch is located at 301 E. Calvert Ave.