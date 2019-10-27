October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Karnes County Attorney’s Office wants residents to know the resources available for families affected.
Karnes County Victim Services Coordinator, Ariel Salas, strives through great lengths to help every person that walks through her door.
“If they are unsure of where to go, our doors are always open,” she said.
“We want people to come to us and feel safe while we direct them in the right direction.”
Karnes County assists with protective orders, victim resources, counseling, shelters, and court hearings.
There were 12 protective orders recorded in 2017 when Salas first began working in Karnes County.
In 2018, there were seven protective orders.
“There were a couple of cases where we made agreements with the family,” she said.
“We don’t immediately seek protective orders for each case.”
Salas said this year is on the same pace as 2018.
Unfortunately, there are repeat victims that Salas helps.
“We provide the family with a protective order and it worked out for them,” she said.
“Then, the person violates the protective order and we arrest them again.”
Each case is different and handled accordingly.
“We average three to four protective order applications a month,” Salas said.
“There are many variables that play a role when someone applies for a protective order.”
Victim Services Coordinator activities include : assisting victims with justice support and advocacy, information and referrals (in person or by phone), assisting with crime victims’ compensation, Address Confidentiality Program, Protective Order applications, court appointments, and personal advocacy.
Karnes County doesn’t offer a facility within the county for victims of domestic violence, but there are many resources available for residents looking for help.
“There is a shelter in Seguin that houses women and children,” Salas said.
“There are so many people working in the county willing to help residents.”
Salas mentioned they refer families to the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid website when in need.
“They help victims for a lower cost with all kids of legal documents,” she said.
The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid website is: tria.org.
You can reach Salas at 830-780-3736, or by email at ariel.salas@co.karnes.tx.us.