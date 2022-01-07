The redistricting process—the once-per-decade redrawing of Congressional, Texas Senate, Texas House and State Board of Education maps—will keep Karnes County in Senate District 21, represented by Senator Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo.
“I am delighted our historic communities of interest will be preserved and look forward to continuing to champion bipartisan legislation that addresses the needs of families throughout the state,” Senator Zaffirini said.
Karnes County shares many cultural, ideological and geographic features with other counties in SD 21. Uniting these communities of interest empowers residents to elect the candidates of their choice and increases their influence in the Legislature.
“Although my constituents are separated by many miles, we are connected by our shared priorities,” Senator Zaffirini said. “They include ensuring our families are healthy and safe, fostering economic growth and providing our children with an excellent education.”
Senator Zaffirini prioritizes education in general, with a focus on early childhood and higher education; and health and human services in general, with a focus on the very young, the very old, the very poor, persons with disabilities and veterans.
On Nov. 13, she filed for re-election in the newly redistricted SD 21, which will be home to 930,000 Texans and span 16 counties stretching from the Rio Grande to the Colorado River.
Senator Zaffirini is the first Hispanic woman elected to the Texas Senate, the second highest-ranking senator and the highest-ranking woman and Hispanic senator. During the last regular legislative session she passed 106 bills through the Republican-dominated Legislature, proving her bipartisan effectiveness and making her the highest bill-passer for the fourth consecutive session. What’s more, she has passed more bills than any other legislator in Texas history.
Her legendary work ethic is reflected in her 100 percent voting record, having cast 67,923 consecutive votes, and in her perfect attendance in the Texas Senate since 1987, except for breaking quorum deliberately to prevent an untimely re-redistricting that the U.S. Supreme Court (2006) ruled violated the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchised voters.
Information provided by the Office of Senator Judith Zaffirini