Karnes County Republican Party hosts event

KARNES CITY – Republican representatives running for an elected position in 2020 attended the Karnes County Republican Party Fall Meet & Greet Dec. 5 at the Columbus Club.
Local candidates were each given time to address the audience and provide information about their campaign, according to KCRP Chairwoman Rita K. Jordan.
“We received very good feedback,” Jordan said.
“Candidates indicated the forum was great.”
Roughly 60-70 were in attendance at the meeting.
The following Republican candidates were in attendance: Jennifer Dillingham, Shelby Dupnik, Tom Shockome, David Kunschik, Tammy Braudaway, Justin Meyer, Donald Hons, Tim Westley, Monic DeLaCruz, Renee Yanta, representative for John Cyrier.
The KCRP will host another event Feb. 18, 2020 with a time to be determined.
“We have since added several other candidates that weren’t originally included on the flyer. David Morin – Constable Pct. 3; Donald Hons – Constable Pct. 2; Gregory Merkert – Sheriff,” Jordan said about invitations sent to candidates.