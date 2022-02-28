Each candidate in a Karnes County contested race in the March 1 primary election received a questionnaire from the Karnes Countywide. Each candidate’s response was limited to 150 words per question.
COUNTY JUDGE
Wade J. Hedtke (incumbent)
What is your occupation?
I am the County Judge for Karnes County. In addition to that, I am a rancher and real estate agent.
What is your educational background?
I was born and raised in Karnes County and graduated from Karnes City High School. I then attended Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a Major in Criminal Justice.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
What sets me apart from my opponents is experience in the position. I have been your County Judge for just over three years now and have learned so much! It is a full time job and I embrace it as such. Unless I have a meeting out of town, I am here everyday and my door is always open. Every day I put myself in the position as a taxpayer and base my decision making on that.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
It’s not improvements the “I” plan to make. It takes a team of dedicated officials and employees to make Karnes County work and I am blessed to work with an amazing group of people, and look forward to continuing to do so. We will continue to get our county roads paved and provide the services like EMS and those of the Sheriff’s Office to our citizens. We will also continue to be a County that is looked up to and not down upon by conducting our business in a professional manner.
What are your goals if elected?
We will continue to build on the goals we have already met! Prior to Covid, we put a committee together to try and get a grasp on salaries and I plan on getting that ramped back by March. I want to make sure that our employees know that they are valued and appreciated. I will continue to work with department heads and officials to make sure that we provide not only for their offices, but be good stewards of the taxpayers dollar. With your vote, we can continue to make Karnes County a shiny spot in this great state of Texas.
Joe Baker
What is your occupation?
I am currently the mayor of Kenedy, Texas and I also work as a bailiff within the court system at the Karnes County Family Staging Center in Karnes City. Prior to that, I worked for more than 20 years in community journalism and television news in Karnes County as a reporter, editor, publisher and owner and founder of The Karnes County Times. I earned numerous awards for outstanding work in the field of community journalism, served on the board of directors for the Texas Press Association and was president of the South Texas Press Association
What is your educational background?
I attended high school at Dripping Springs High School and Westlake High School in the Autin area. I graduated from Westlake High School in 1983. I attended The University of Texas at Austin between 1983 and 1989 and studied a broad range of academic subjects including communications (specifically: Journalism, Radio, Television and Film), English, History, Sociology and Political Science. While I did not earn a bachelor’s degree, I did receive an outstanding education from this world-class University.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I feel my background in communication and deep understanding of the issues faced by this county government will provide a good framework within which successful and meaningful relationships are forged and diligent effort and teamwork is achieved, and that will lead to a more efficient and effective government benefiting all the people of Karnes County. My term as mayor will expire in May and I am not seeking re-election. If elected as county judge, I will resign from my current position and will spend all my working time in the office of Karnes County Judge finding ways to improve the lives of the people who live here. I have no other businesses to operate or manage and will give a full effort to the duties and responsibilities of this office.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Karnes County has struggled with maintaining a professional, highly skilled and highly motivated workforce. I’ve spoken with county employees who don’t feel appreciated by the recent words and actions of county leaders. The county judge sets the tone and creates the culture. If elected, I will treat everyone with professionalism, politeness, courtesy and respect and make every effort to let them know their work is appreciated, both in spoken words, but also in fair compensation and benefits for the important work they do. With a highly-trained, experienced, skilled, happy and motivated workforce, residents will see high level county services while paying a lower tax bill. Also, the county judge’s office can lead efforts to enhance economic development and attract new high-paying jobs. Karnes County’s population growth has been stagnant over the past 10 years. If elected I will work hard to see that Karnes County grows, thrives and prospers.
What are your goals if elected?
I hope to find ways to build teamwork and find solutions to problems to achieve success with every aspect of our county government here in Karnes County. Texas is a big state with 254 counties. If elected, I will seek out information about how to find the “best practices” of county governments across the state and use that information for better planning and diligent teamwork. The people of Karnes County are wonderful. My wife and I were married here and we made a home and family here for ourselves and our three children. Through public service in this position, I hope to work hard to help this community grow, thrive and prosper, and in some way, repay the kindness shown to me and my family. Karnes County is awesome, but there is work to be done, problems to solve, improvements to be made for now and future generations.
COUNTY TREASURER
Vi Swierc (incumbent)
What is your occupation?
I am currently the Treasurer for Karnes County and have been since 2007. I also own and operate a successful daycare for almost 30 years.
What is your educational background?
I am a graduate of Falls City High School.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
My almost 15 years of experience as the Treasurer sets me apart from my opponent. Not only do I have the experience, but I have the knowledge and understanding on how the treasurer’s office operates. We have $77million dollars now and it takes someone with this type of experience and knowledge to be able to manage that large amount of money. Balancing the books monthly is a top priority and this is now being accomplished since the County went to a pooled cash system.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
The biggest improvement will be for our office to go paperless and everything in the “cloud” so that other offices can have access to it. We are always looking for ways to improve in our daily operations.
What are your goals if elected?
Since I am the current treasurer, my goals are to continue to operate the office as it is being currently ran. I have a staff of 2 and each of them have their duties that they conduct daily. As a team, we make this office efficient and effective which saves the taxpayers’ dollars.
Stacie Wishert Kelley
What is your occupation?
I currently have the pleasure to work with the Alexander Ford Team in Kenedy, Texas. I have worked with Bob and Yvonne Alexander in many different aspects of business since 2001. When I first started working for Bob and Yvonne, I was a sales consultant, then went to warranty administrator, from there to Service Manager and now Sales Manager. As the Sales Manager, it is important to learn many different aspects of the business especially during this unusual time the auto industry is experiencing and facing. This job is ever changing, challenging, and it calls for diligence. I oversee finance, insurance, ordering (stock, retail, and fleet units), compliance, HIPPA, and much more which allows me to wear many hats.
What is your educational background?
I am a 1984 Graduate of Karnes City High School. After graduation I attended Bee County College now called Coastal Bend College and received a Cosmetology certification. In 1988 I moved to College Station, while working as a Cosmetologist I also attended Blinn College full time. In 2000 I was able to complete college where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Ethics through Manhattan Christian College, Manhattan Kansas.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am educated! I will use my knowledge and skills to ensure that county business is taken care of transparently. I will bring the department a new mindset of the importance of confidence, trust, and reliability. I will run this office effectively and efficiently with no questions of where responsibilities should lie. I will work diligently for the taxpayers of Karnes County to ensure the safety of tax dollars. I will also provide accurate and timely financial reports, along with providing detailed information for audit purposes. I will run the Treasures office like a business.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I will work closely with the new Human Resource director on privacy in the workplace. I feel strongly about educating all-county employees in the importance of protecting the privacy of individuals in the workplace. The law requires employee privacy and if everyone in the organization is educated on this matter, the organization can do a more efficient job without hostility and gossip from others. As the department head of the treasurer’s office, I will work hard to create a stress-free work environment to be able to focus on the job we are doing for the taxpayers.
What are your goals if elected?
I will encourage a positive and productive work environment. I will provide opportunities for growth and learning. I will encourage ongoing training and cross training within the Treasures office. I will update and formulate procedures that will assist our office in productivity, security, and efficiency. I will provide a friendly and efficient working environment for staff and taxpayers. I will properly restore the trust of the commissioner’s court and the department heads to allow the responsibility of depositing of monies to be given back to the county Treasurer’s office. I will work closely with the auditor’s office to devise an accurate system of depositing revenues.
