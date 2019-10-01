Karnes County retired school personnel hear from police chief

Kenedy – Retired school employees met at Barth’s restaurant in Kenedy Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Seventeen members and three visitors attended, and the program was lead by Rick Ashe, Kenedy police department chief. Ashe spoke in regards to senior safety and scammers via phone, email, Facebook and even door to door phishing schemes. He further discussed home and vehicle safety from thieves and the importance of being a “good neighbor”. He reported that National Night Out would be Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Kenedy with many activities including refreshments and music.
Members learned various ways to stay cool in this extreme heat and the signs to watch for in regards to negative health issues that can occur. Some of the suggestions were to wear light colored, loose fitting clothing and to take many frequent water breaks.
The TRTA Fall Conference will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Beeville.
The local KCRSP will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Barth’s restaurant and be hosted by Group 2. Guest speaker will be Donna Patton discussing her recent trip to Costa Rica to volunteer to help residents.