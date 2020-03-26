KARNES COUNTY – In light of the worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, all four Karnes County school districts were closed from March 16-20 as a precautionary measure.
For some districts, this meant an extended spring break. For others, like Falls City ISD, it was an anomaly, as the district traditionally does not take a spring break.
In letters to the public, all four school superintendents said their districts heeded the counsel of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) when making their decisions.
The letters encourage the public to practice healthy habits, such as through cleaning and hand-washing, avoiding unnecessary contact wherever possible and covering the mouth with a tissue when any coughing or sneezing happens.
As of Sunday, March 15, the districts had no reported cases of the coronavirus among their students, faculty, and staff.
All districts offered breakfast and lunch plans for students as needed and encouraged parents to contact their respective school district offices for details.
As previously reported by the Countywide, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) suspended all sanctioned activities from March 16-29.
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a notice on March 20 that discourages public gatherings of 10 or more people for the next eight weeks, until mid-May.
Continued coverage of the pandemic’s impact on the area will be in future issues of the Countywide, and online at mySouTex.com.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.