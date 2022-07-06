Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.
Making the Dean’s List were Karnes City residents Madison Allaree Cragg-Shular, Luke Garrett Doreck and Dylan Ealy Nichols along with Chance Regmund Chesser of Kenedy.
Kaitlyn H. Luna and Lee Ashley Ramirez, both of Karnes City, made the Honor Roll.
The Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
