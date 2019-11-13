KARNES COUNTY – The poll results are in for Karnes County after the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election Nov. 5.
For proposition 1, 745 voted against it while 277 voted for the amendment.
For proposition 2, 591 voted for while 410 voted against.
For proposition 3, 858 voted for while 152 voted against.
For proposition 4, 885 voted for while 135 voted against.
For proposition 5, 857 voted for while 161 voted against.
For proposition 6, 654 voted for while 353 voted against.
For proposition 7, 698 voted for while 312 voted against.
For proposition 8, 737 voted for while 271 voted against.
For proposition 9, 569 voted for while 414 voted against.
For proposition 10, 947 voted for while 73 voted against.
The total number of voters were 1,046 of 8,037 for 13.01 percent turnout in Karnes County.