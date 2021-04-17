Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke and the commissioners court unanimously declared Karnes a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
Two concerned citizens addressed the court and expressed their support for upholding the Second Amendment before the commissioners began their meeting.
“I have the right to protect my family and to protect my property,” said a soft-spoken man who was introduced only as Mr. Morgan. “I don’t go out looking for trouble, but if the fight comes to me, I’m going to defend myself. I have never felt the need to sleep with a loaded weapon at my side until last year.”
Judge Hedtke read the resolution, which included language from the United States Constitution as well as the Texas Constitution.
He declared that their rights to keep and bear arms will not be infringed.
The commissioners court members expressed that they fully support the citizen’s state, constitutional and now protected county right to legally own firearms.