Karnes County ranks in the top five of Texas counties for total condensate production and is fourth in the state for crude oil production, according to statistics released by the Railroad Commission of Texas.
Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the RRC for April 2022 came from 162,301 oil wells and 79,292 gas wells, the report stated.
The RRC also reported that from May 2021 to April 2022, the total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.8 trillion cubic feet of total gas.
Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.
Karnes County reported 944,714 bbls for condensate production, ranking only below DeWitt, Culbertson, Loving and Reeves counties. Live Oak and McMullen counties ranked eighth and 10th respectively. Karnes County also ranked fourth in the state for crude oil production, recording 7,395,295 crude oil bbls.
The Railroad Commission stated its mission is to serve Texas by the stewardship of natural resources and the environment, a legitimate concern for personal and community safety, and profound support of enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans.
The commission also has jurisdiction over alternative fuels safety, natural gas utilities, surface mining and intrastate pipelines.
Established in 1891, the Railroad Commission of Texas is the oldest regulatory agency in the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.rrc.texas.gov/about-us/.
For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/.