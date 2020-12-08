Karnes City City Council members took the oath of office at their November meeting, with Jimmy Loya Sr. being elected as mayor pro tem.
Although discussion of and possible action on the “unfinished business” with the municipal park projects was listed on the agenda, the council opted to wait until January 2021 before further addressing that matter, which will include a focus on the community’s walking trails.
The council also voted to cancel the regular December meeting, which would have taken place on Dec. 22. City Secretary Veronica Butler said if there were any issues that arose between now and the January meeting, the council will be able to call a special meeting.
Because of continuing concerns with COVID-19, the council voted to approve a 10th Declaration of Disaster Area since the pandemic began to impact the nation in March.
“We need to do that with what’s going on in our state and our nation,” said Mayor Leroy Skloss, referring to a rise in positive cases.
The council entered into an executive session which lasted about 40 minutes to discuss possible changes to the city employees’ dress code and also possible updates to the vacation policy and sick leave buyback policies, but did take action after returning to open session.
“The details will be worked out by the city manager and will come back before the council in January,” Skloss said.
