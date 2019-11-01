Fourth graders from Karnes County attended the annual Ag Day hosted by Karnes County Farm Bureau.
“We’re giving these students a real world view of the food and fiber industry in Texas,” Murray Rudolph, Karnes County Farm Bureau president, said.
“It’s important they realize the contributions of farmers and ranchers to our community and our state.”
Different exhibits helped students make the connections between the food on their plates and the crops growing in the field.
“The teachers laid a foundation for the students by using some of the materials provided by our County Farm Bureau and Texas Farm Bureau,” Rudolph said.
“We were able to build on that foundation by giving them a firsthand experience with local farmers and ranchers.”
Agriculture is a major contributor to the local and state economy, Rudolph noted.
“Agriculture encompasses farmers and ranchers, but it also includes agribusinesses like our local equipment dealerships,” Rudolph said.
“Our Ag Day helps students learn more about agriculture, and it might even spark a future career interest in farming, ranching or other agricultural business.”
The annual event was held on Sept. 30 in Seguin at the Red Barn.
“The support and effort from Karnes County Farm Bureau members and other volunteers helped make this year’s Ag Day a success was once again,” Rudolph said.
“They generously donated their time, animals, crops and machinery to help Karnes County Farm Bureau share the stories of agriculture with the next generation.”