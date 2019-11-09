KARNES CITY – A proverbial candidate was named the new Karnes City manager during a special city council meeting Nov. 1.
Ken Roberts will permanently become the city manager after serving as the interim city manager for several months.
It was Roberts’ second stint as interim city manager, but the hire solidifies the city’s future goals.
“I like the opportunity to create ideas and make them into reality,” Roberts said.
“I’m ready to move the city forward.”
Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss expressed his thoughts after naming Roberts the city manager.
“We are excited to have him,” Skloss said.
“The application process evolved through time and when he submitted an application we knew we wanted him.”
With the influx of traffic around town and more people moving to the area, housing is on the list for the city.
“We want to offer affordable housing for those moving here,” Roberts said.
“Once we establish that we can enhance retail that will give new families places to shop.”