Huntsville – Will Johnson, Lieutenant of the Karnes City Police Department recently graduated from    the    Leadership    Command    College    –    Class    85   of    the    Law     Enforcement Management Institute   of   Texas.   

The   program,   taught   by   a   consortium of  universities  throughout  Texas,  provides  law  enforcement   administrators   and  executives with the skills necessary to effectively  manage  police  agencies  and  deliver  a  high  level  of  service  to  their  communities.   Module  I,  focusing  on  leadership,  is  taught   at  the  Center  for  Executive  Development  at  Texas   A&M   University.   

Module   II   at Texas Woman’s University focuses on the political, legal, and social environment of law enforcement. 

The program concluded on Sept. 27 with training in law enforcement administration at the third module, held at Sam Houston State University.

Each of the three 3-week modules attended by participants in the program is taught by top national and international law enforcement  experts.  Topics include   leadership, professional ethics  and  integrity,  communication,  and   personnel   management   issues. 

The Command College curriculum also strives to keep participants on top of contemporary issues in Criminal Justice.

This program is one of many offered by the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, headquartered on the campus of Sam Houston State University  in  Huntsville. The Institute, known as “LEMIT,” has been training law enforcement managers and executives since its inception in 1987. 

LEMIT offers numerous  seminars,  training for police chiefs, and the leadership program, which is one of the premiere law enforcement academies in the nation.  No tax monies are necessary to support LEMIT, which   is funded by  a  surcharge  on  criminal  court  costs;  affording  eligible  Texas  Law Enforcement managers and executive’s essential professional development.  

Between  one  and two thousand Texas law enforcement personnel benefit from LEMIT training each year.