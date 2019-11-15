KC Showbarn size nearly doubles after latest project finished

KARNES COUNTY – Nearly 32 years to the day the Karnes County Youth Showbarn is preparing for its annual event, but this time with another newly constructed building.
Karnes County Youth Show Board of Directors President Jim Sartwelle said the addition will greatly help during the stock show.
“Come January, the livestock exhibitors at the Karnes County Youth Show will have a bit more room to move around.” Sartwelle said.
“With the addition of a cattle showbarn constructed just north of its existing facility, the KCYS is set to more than double its livestock space.”
The new building is 240’x80’, which will provide the stock show with roughly 16,000 square feet during the event.
Back in December 1987, the first show barn was constructed to bring together a county stock show.
“They were pioneers and had a lot of faith of something good was going to happen,” Sartwelle said.
The board voted to construct the new building in March, according to Sartwelle.
“The former hog barn was removed, the site leveled, and construction begun in early May with the new building largely completed by mid-July,” he said.
“An all-weather concrete pad was poured between the old and new showbarns to be used as a wash rack for both hogs and cattle.”
The building will include a speaker system that will help with communication between the two buildings during the stock show.
“Work remains to be done,” Sartwelle said.
“Improved audio systems must be installed, along with much-needed improvements and additions to parking on the grounds.”
The show barn will exponentially help the youth around the county.
“Years of wise financial planning put us in a position to make this improvement on behalf of our youth,” Sartwelle said.
“This expansion positions the KCYS for growth as families continue to move to Karnes County for our excellent schools and high quality of living.”
The 2020 show will be held January 15-18.