KCHO raises $56,000 to help animals

The Karnes County Humane Organization was able to raise a total of $56,000 at its annual crawfish boil fundraiser on Saturday, March 27.
“The main goals for tonight are to have fun and raise as much as we can to help these animals,” said Joe Sheeran, one of organizers of the event. “It’s our biggest event, and it’s the first time we’ve sold out. We even made more tickets, and those sold out, too.”
Sheeran said a total of 350 tickets were sold. Each ticket cost $50.
He said about 600 pounds of crawfish, along with sausage, potatoes, corn and etouffee was brought in and prepared by friends from Louisiana.
“This is something my wife and I have been passionate about for 30 years,” said Sheeran.
The event also included a silent auction, raffles for interesting prizes and accepted donations.
“There’s two reasons my wife and I are here tonight,” said Bill Ryan of Falls City. “The first is, we have dear friends who are activists for the humane organization, and we want to support them. The second is to have a good time.”
Sheeran said the money raised usually goes to veterinarian bills and facility expenses.
The organization hopes to have their annual barbecue event in the fall and possibly one more fundraiser before then.
They are also always looking for volunteers to help care for the rescued animals and facility.
