KCHS’ Reagan Johnson seizes silver medal

Another opportunity to compete in the Class 3A state track and field championships in Austin resulted in Karnes City High School junior Reagan Johnson earning a silver medal in the 300 meter hurdles.
Winning second place for the second time in two years (the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19) might have placed her among the top athletes in Texas, but it fell short of the goal Reagan set. She will still have another chance to win a gold medal next year as a senior.
“This year I was a little disappointed but it was still exciting to be back at state, medal again and beat my school record,” Reagan said. As a junior in state competition, she completed the race in 43.59 seconds, improving on her 44.54 mark she set as a freshman.
The daughter of Stephenie and David Johnson, Reagan is a standout not only in track but in cross country, volleyball and softball.
Karnes City High School head track coach Donnie Dziuk said Reagan’s talent, combined with her work ethic, make a formidable combination.
“Reagan is going to do what you ask her to do and she’s not going to take any shortcuts. She is very focused and this spring I’ve never seen her work harder.
“She’s also a softball player so we have to share her, and that means workout time is very valuable. She gets after it and does a great job in everything she does.”
Reagan has already accepted a scholarship offer to play softball at the college level with the University of Arkansas.
Reagan started running hurdles events as a seventh-grader. She said it was a more difficult challenge at the varsity level as a freshman competing in multiple sports.
“It was hard at first but after I got into a routine it got easier,” she said. “In the fall I play volleyball and run cross country so I’m used to doing more than one thing at a time.”
Running the 300 meter hurdles offers a strenuous test of speed and skill, but Reagan said she enjoys it.
“I like it even though it’s very hard,” she said.
“It’s just a very challenging race,” Dziuk explained. “You have to be in shape and have the form to compete in an event with hurdles or you will not be good at it. Reagan is great at it. It’s a 300 meter sprint but you have eight hurdles in the way.”
Asked what has enabled her success, Reagan simply explained, “I’m really fast.” She also credited the encouragement of her parents and coaches for pushing her to excel. The ability to do well in sports is also something that runs in her family.
“Both my parents are athletic and my older sister ran track when she was in high school,” Reagan said.
After the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, Reagan said she was glad to be back on the track this season and that her previous efforts and success helped her improve.
“This year, I felt more prepared. It helps having a lot of experience and having been there before because I wasn’t as nervous,” she said. “It was just about getting ready to run and do my best.”
Dziuk said he knew Reagan was a good athlete in 2019 but it has been great to see her progress.
“I always knew she was fast and this is something she started doing in junior high,” he said. “When you’re fast and you can keep that speed for 300 meters and hold your form you’ve got a lot of skill. We’re glad that she’ll be back again to continue to compete through her senior year.”
In addition to help from Dziuk, Reagan credited work with her hurdles coach, Peggy Swierc, with getting her ready for state competition.
“This year was fun – I love track season,” Reagan said. “All my friends also do this and Coach Dziuk and Coach Swierc are good coaches.”
Dziuk said he is proud to be able to work with Reagan.
“She’s a great athlete – she does well in volleyball, cross country, softball, track – anything she puts her mind to do,” he said. “She’s not only a great all-around athlete, she’s also a great kid.”
by Jeff Osborne
Editor
