Bus drivers for Karnes City Independent School District received some good news in the form of a salary increase, and the district also discovered it will not be charged a substantially higher rate for property and casualty insurance for 2021-22.
The KCISD board of trustees approved an interlocal agreement with Texas Rural Student Transport (formerly named All Aboard Texas) that will include 3% pay raises for bus drivers, which matches raises received by other district staff.
“Out of 15 districts Karnes City ISD is the only one that considers our employees to be its own employees,” a representative of the transportation company told the board. “We definitely appreciate that.”
School board President Terry Johnson said, “It’s a good gesture on our part – we value them.”
“They’re in charge of the safety of our kids,” board member Debbie Witte added.
Although the district only received one bid for property, casualty, auto, liability and worker’s compensation insurance – from the Texas Association of School Boards – the district will pay a similar rate for its 2021-22 insurance.
“TASB is amazing,” said Bettinae Kaiser, the district’s finance director. “They did not increase (the cost) of anything except workman’s comp.”
A TASB representative noted KCISD was given “A great renewal” but noted that rates would likely go up next year based on the hurricane damage in Louisiana that will affect markets nationwide, as well as the subfreezing temperatures which damaged Texas properties in February.
In other action, the board:
• Noted additional revenue of $552,000. It allotted $452,000 of that amount for instruction and $100,000 into the district’s maintenance and operations budget.
• Approved an additional stipend for the tennis coach, with the addition of a fall tennis program this year.
• Approved a stipend of $12,000 for the district’s head nurse as she handles extra duties in the district in response to COVID-19.
• Heard a report from Moak Casey about the district’s participation in Lone Star Virtual Academy, a remote learning program. Without its participation in LSVA, the district’s enrollment would be 913 students, compared to 1,483 with the virtual program.
The district, which is considered “property rich,” must refund a significant portion of tax revenue to the state through what is called “recapture.” Without LSVA, the recapture payments to the state would be $38.5 million for the fiscal year, compared to $35.5 million with the virtual program in place.
The district will also be able to receive all of its federal funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Act – about $935,000. Districts which do not have a similar program to LSVA have their state funds reduced because of ESSER.
