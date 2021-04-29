Karnes City Independent School District continues to make strides forward in both the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) and with planning for the future.
During a meeting April 12, the KCISD Board of Trustees held a public hearing on its FIRST rating, which was originally announced in January.
“We were required to have a public hearing because of a failing grade a couple of years ago, and we’re on track to improve that (FIRST status) to a C, which has been a big move in the right direction for us,” said KCISD Superintendent Hector Madrigal.
Those failing FIRST ratings were received for the 2018-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Madrigal was hired as the KCISD superintendent in December 2019.
“We have put in place processes to address areas of concern and we have a manual which will hopefully correct any oversight,” he said.
The district also received an update from PBK Architects of San Antonio and AG/CM Construction Management of Corpus Christi to discuss two upcoming improvements to the district — a new elementary school campus and a career and technical education building at the high school.
“We met with the architects and project manager to talk about construction plans, and we received some layout options and what we’d like to see for our students and staff,” Madrigal said.
“Once we get something in place, we hope to approve plans by June so we can start the construction process as soon as possible. They will be beautiful buildings.”
Land currently occupied by a field and playground behind the school would become the site of the future elementary.
“Because it’s right next-door, the kids wouldn’t have to be displaced during construction at R.E. Sides Elementary,” Madrigal said.
Depending on the approval timeline and construction process, the new elementary could be completed by August of 2022.
