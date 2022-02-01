According to recent data released by the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA), the state’s oil and natural gas industry paid $15.8 billion in state and local taxes and royalties for the 2021 fiscal year, funds that went directly to Texas school districts and teachers, roads, infrastructure and essential services.
Karnes City Independent School District was one of the many ISDs to benefit from these funds, receiving $60.1 million, or roughly 88% of the tax base, ranking the district sixth in a top ten poll of ISDs for oil and gas property taxes.
In a media briefing shortly after the announcement, Todd Staples, TXOGA president, further elaborated on the data, gathered from the association’s annual Energy and Economic Impact report, which assists in giving the state a snapshot of the industry’s environmental progress.
Elaborating further, Staples said, “As our nation continues its rebound from the lingering impact of the pandemic, this data confirms reliable, affordable energy, fuels and products made by the oil and natural gas industry are central to continued economic and environmental progress.”
According to the report, $15.8 billion translated to more than $43 million each day, funds that directly benefit the state’s education, transportation, healthcare and infrastructure.
Specifically school districts in Texas for fiscal year 2021 received $1.84 billion in property taxes from mineral properties producing oil and natural gas, pipelines and gas utilities.
For a more detailed look at the data released from the 2021 Energy and Economic Impact report, visit txoga.org.
