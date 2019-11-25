KARNES CITY – The Karnes City ISD board of trustees selected AGCM Inc. to serve as the construction project manager after a meeting Nov. 11.
“The firm will walk our Facility Advisory Committee through the process of deciding the best course of action for our Roger E. Sides Elementary facility,” KCISD Superintendent Jeanette Winn, Ed.D., said.
“The committee consists of 14 community members and two school board trustees, and it will be deciding whether to conduct a significant remodel of the facility or to construct a new facility.”
The elementary school is 35 years old, but the library and cafeteria are close to 60 years old, according to Winn.
“Experts say that the average lifespan of a school facility is 50 years, so the classrooms and office areas campus are not really that old.
“However, over the last several years the entire campus has been plagued with a variety of facility issues.”
Discussion about a construction project at the school dates back to April 2019, according to Winn.
“At that time, the board asked that we secure professional services to conduct an in-depth study of the facility’s needs.
“During the September board meeting, LWA Architects presented the assessment to the board. The board then decided to establish a Facility Advisory Committee to discuss the issues and determine a recommended course of action – whether to renovate the existing building or construct a new one.”
The committee plans on moving forward with the project by February 2020.
“I anticipate the Facility Advisory Committee will try to bring a recommendation to the board on or before the Feb. 10 school board meeting,” Winn said.
In other matters, the board approved tuition payment to Coastal Bend College.
“Our district pays Coastal Bend College tuition for our high school students who enroll in dual credit courses,” Winn said.
“This includes our Early College High School students. Since the $55,800 tuition bill was over the amount of $50,000, board policy requires administration to get board approval for the payment.”
The board of trustees also approved the addition of two KC AgriLife Extension Service adjunct faculty members.
“When our high school students attend 4-H/Extension educational activities, they can be given credit for attending an extracurricular school activity if the students are under the direction of a professional staff member of the school district or an adjunct staff member,” Winn said.
“Historically KCISD has approved the Karnes County Extension agents as adjunct staff members for this purpose.”
During the meeting, the board approved 4-H extension agents Meagen Dennison and Eric Taylor as adjunct staff members for Karnes City ISD for the 2019-2020 school year, according to Winn.
Conversely, taxpayers may expect a refund after discussion by the board of trustees.
“From time-to-time taxpayers make an overpayment on the amount they owe, so a refund is issued,” Winn said.
“Any refund over the amount of five hundred dollars must be approved by the board.”
“Sometimes taxpayers protest their bills and receive a refund, as in this case. These particular refunds were the result of a court case that began in the year 2014.
“Several large companies owned pieces of heavy equipment that were located onsite in our tax jurisdiction, while the companies’ main offices were located in another jurisdiction.
“The companies were taxed for the equipment in both jurisdictions.
“They protested for several years, and a court decision finally enabled them to receive a refund from the jurisdiction in which the heavy equipment was located.
“The refunds approved by the board during our meeting were from the Atascosa County area of Karnes City ISD in the amount of $64,163 paid to CDM Resource Management.”
Another agenda item was discussed in regards to the retirement of Superintendent Winn, which would lead the ISD to find a replacement.
The final interviews for the superintendent position was last week.
The date to hire the new superintendent is Dec. 9 during the regular December board meeting.