By Chris Filoteo
Karnes Countywide Staff
KARNES CITY – The Karnes City ISD board of trustees approved action changing fiscal year to July 1, 2020 after a monthly meeting Jan. 13.
The previous fiscal year was Sept. 1, 2019 - August 31, 2020.
“The reason we wanted to do this is because the budget process would start in February and March and approved by June 30,” KCISD Superintendent Hector Madrigal said.
“Each campus and departments would receive their budgets by July and start ordering their supplies then.
“The items they need for the following year would be here before the school year begins.
“It was also allow our audit to be completed in November as opposed to January.
“It would give the auditor more time to focus and give us time to conduct the audit.
“Instead of being one of many schools the auditor works with we will be one of a few to focus his time on.”
In other matters, the board of trustees approved action on budget amendments, according to Madrigal.
“We moved some money around from function 199 that may have been miscoded,” he said.
“We also moved some money around for future travel plans for required trainings that was not placed in the director’s
budget.
“We wanted to insure faculty members can attend the required training by TEA.”
Lastly, the board of trustees approved action on naming Superintendent Madrigal as the district investment officer.
The next scheduled meeting is set for Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at the KCISD Board Room.