KCRSP officers attend TRTA District 3 planning meeting

Victoria – Local unit officers and TRTA District 3 officers and committee chairmen met Wednesday, Aug. 7th, in Victoria for a planning meeting. The 13 local units in the district are preparing to begin a new organizational year for retired school personnel in September. Representing Karnes County Retired School Personnel were President Jan Anderson, 2nd Vice-President Gretchen Dupnik, and Secretary-Treasurer Lynn Buehring. Gretchen Dupnik also serves as District 3 Community Volunteer Service Chairman.
District 3 President Becky Williams of Beeville led the session, and reviewed with those present the goals TRTA has set for the coming year. A top priority will be increasing TRTA membership to 100,000, increasing membership stability, and local unit revitalization. Greater membership numbers can mean an even more effective presence at future Texas Legislative sessions. During the past session TRTA officials and TRTA members worked for the passage of one of the most impactful pieces of legislation in many years. Senate Bill 12 increased the state contribution to the Teacher Retirement System to make it actuarially sound, and provided a supplemental payment (13th check) which will be issued in September.
Karnes County Retired School Personnel will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at Barth’s Restaurant. The organization is open to any TRS retired school personnel or beneficiary. Any person who is interested in education and desires to promote the interests of TRTA may become an associate member. Throughout the year programs will be presented on personal safety, service, travel, personal finance and health. Additionally members will participate in a book project for the county’s kindergarten students.