The Karnes County Soil & Water Conservation District recently announced that it has a new district technician, Doug Muenchow. Muenchow is a long-time resident of Floresville and has farmed and ranched most of his life.
As district technician, he will be working with local landowners to develop, maintain and implement conservation plans. Under guidance of a supervisor or higher graded specialist, the district technician recommends to landowners a range of solutions or alternatives to solve a resource problem.
Contact the Karnes County Soil & Water Conservation District for further information or to inquire about participating in any conservation practices at karnescounty@swcd.texas.gov.