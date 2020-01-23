KENEDY – The Kenedy City Council unanimously approved change orders for the construction project at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex during a meeting Jan. 14.
“Change orders are common in construction,” Kenedy Mayor James Sutton said.
“Change orders are bound to strict rules and law and happen for many reasons.
“Upgrades, unforeseen items, increases and reduction of costs.”
The council members wanted to keep the construction project within budget guidelines, according to Mayor Sutton.
“At the end of the day the objective is to stay within the total budget of the build,” he said.
“Hence the reasoning council denied the request to allow anyone other than council to approve change orders. This was a really good move for city council.”
A change order to the civil site work contract with R.L. Rohde General Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $31,874.76 was approved, along with change order No. 1 and No. 2 with Hellas Construction, Inc. for a total amount of $33,297.
In other matters, the city council members approved a resolution designating The Karnes Countywide as the official newspaper for the City of Kenedy.
Lastly, the council discussed employment of the city manager position.
“To be asked to hire a city manager knowing the candidate had not ever been a city manager is bizarre to me,” Mayor Sutton said.
“City Council did the right thing in sending this idea back to the drawing board.”