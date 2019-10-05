KENEDY – The Kenedy City Council approved a bid for utility improvements from Nueces to Escondido Streets at its special meeting Sept. 24.
“It’s for wastewater main and manhole replacement,” Kenedy Mayor James Sutton said.
“A single bid was presented and a movement to accept the single bid was accepted with the stipulation ‘if this job for bid was properly posted’.”
SLP Constructors Inc., out of Floresville, was awarded the bid for the utility improvements from Nueces Steet to Escondido Street.
“I visited with Kenedy 4B Corporation’s Larry Kiesling Sept. 25 and he advised the 4B is planning to break ground in October,” Sutton said.
“The SLP bid was obtained months ago and I’m not aware of a competitive bid being received.”
In other matters, the City Council members amended the Designated Truck Route through Kenedy.
“A discrepancy within a really old ordinance identifying Highway 181 to read Highway 73 was corrected,” Sutton said.
“The route followed will continue to be followed.
“The correct highways are to be properly identified.”
The regular City Council meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.