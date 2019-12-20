KENEDY – The Kenedy City Council approved and scheduled a Music Festival set for May 2020 after a meeting Dec. 10 at City Hall.
After mixed reviews from council members at the previous monthly meeting, a music festival will happen in Kenedy.
“The resolution passed and we are excited to move forward with the second music festival for Kenedy,” Kenedy Interim City Manager Chris Bratton said.
“This is another great opportunity for the city to showcase its community and the great folks who live and work in Kenedy.
“We can’t wait to move forward with the planning to a wonderful weekend of music and festivities.”
No particular date has been set in stone, but the city chose May for next year.
“Current discussion is around having the festival around the middle of May,” Bratton said.
“The city has already begun planning for the festival and (Kenedy City Secretary) Amanda Hines is the coordinator of the festival at this point.
“She will work with the Special Events Committee to secure talent and put together a schedule for the event.”
In other matters, citizens of Kenedy can expect a price hike with garbage collection beginning next year.
“Consumers will see a monthly increase of 0.28 cents plus tax for garbage collection services,” Kenedy City Mayor James Sutton said.
“The new residential rate will be $17.04 per residential unit per month plus taxes effective Jan. 1, 2020.”
Conversely, discussion in regard to resolution No. 19-25 expressing official intent to reimburse with tax-exempt obligation proceeds costs for the 2020 Kenedy Carrizo Water Supply Project was held.
“Up to ten million dollars to be reimbursed by resolution for feasibility costs,” Sutton said.
The council took action in regard to Ordinance 19-15 amending Article III - Water System Division I of the city of Kenedy to provide for the sale of wholesale water by the city to any other entity reselling water and to enter into wholesale water supply contracts with said entities adopting applicable provisions of the city’s water conservation and drought contingency plan.
“A wholesale category and cost was created for potentially future use if the opportunity arrives,” Sutton said.
No bids have been accepted in regards to the East Main Street Paving project, according to Sutton.
“Council approved soliciting bids for the project,” he said.
“City engineers have found resolution through visiting with concerned East Main Street residents.”
Construction is set to be completed by March 2020.
Conversely, the council approved a bid from Spectrum Scoreboards in the amount of $59,124. for the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex, paid by the Kenedy 4B Corporation budgeted funds.
The next scheduled monthly meeting is set for Jan. 14, 2020.