KENEDY – The Kenedy City Council balked on taking action in regards to hosting a music festival after a meeting Nov. 12.
Resolution 19-25 would have approved the recommendation of the expenditure of funds in an amount not to exceed $150,000 for advertising, promoting and hosting the Kenedy Music Festival.
A hotel occupancy tax helps generate revenue for cities that have such entities.
“We tabled the item for the next council meeting,” Kenedy Councilman Brandon Briones, District 3, said.
“It became big discussion and I recommended the city secretary to get us a copy of what HOT funds can be used for, so we can be protected, further educated and not have something come back and bite us in the rear end.”
The agenda item will be discussed at the Dec. 10 scheduled meeting.
“Yes, that information will be given to council at the next regular meeting,” Kenedy City Secretary Amanda Hines said about the request by Councilman Briones.
Kenedy Mayor James Sutton indicated his concerns for businesses in town possibly not fulfilling their obligations to pay a hotel occupancy tax.
“It’s specifically collected and rendered to the city for promoting events to bring people from out of town into the city for overnight stay at hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts,” Sutton said.
“We’re obligated to collect debt to the city. It’s not right.”
The item was brought up a few months ago during a city council meeting.
“The city attorney advised council of this three months ago,” Sutton said.
“I asked to have this on the council agenda for the last meeting and I was advised by the city manager that the 505 has contacted the city to work on resolving this.”
The 505 Bed & Office Lodge located off 505 W Main St in Kenedy is the business in question.
Kenedy Interim City Manager Chris Bratton mentioned that many variables play a role in regards to this particular subject.
“It’s difficult to talk about the 505 issue since it may be going to litigation ... we just don’t know about that at this time,” Bratton said.
“The question seems to be whether it’s a bed and breakfast, or a long-term apartment. If it’s an apartment, they are exempt from the HOT fund program.
“Lawyers are working that out at this time. I’m trying to get it resolved without any litigation and if I can we will all be better off.”
Mayor Sutton has concerns about any events hosted by the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce.
“I reminded the council of the agreement provided to the chamber and according to the returned agreement, the chamber’s unwillingness to promote tourism along with several other areas of the agreement being marked out by the chamber,” he said.
Kenedy Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jolene Terwilliger stated otherwise.
“Currently, there is no agreement of any kind between the City of Kenedy and the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce,” she said.
“Due to the fact that we are no longer receiving HOT funds from the City of Kenedy, the Kenedy Chamber will be funding the event using chamber reserve funds.”
Hosting entertainment events is a priority for the city of Kenedy, Bratton said.
“I think it’s important for the city to have events like the entertainment event because it brings tourists into the city, so we can showcase the city and its amenities and, perhaps, stimulate future growth in the city.”
Terwilliger stated the importance of building tourism for Kenedy as well.
“The Chamber is working on bringing Bluebonnet Days back to downtown Kenedy next year,” she said.
“This event brings in visitors from all over Texas, including people attending the festival to enjoy the musical entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, as well as those who participate in our IBCA Sanctioned BBQ Cook-off.”
In other matters, the council approved a budget amendment to provide funds for the City of Kenedy Carrizo Well Project.
“An escrow of fifty thousand dollars will be paid from budgeted line item ‘capital improvement’ while feasibility work is underway,” Sutton said.
“As we get closer to a total cost for the entire project we will work on selling bonds to cover costs.”
The project will begin immediately with a targeted completion in 2022, according to Sutton.
“Fresh, clean and consumable water with minimal treatment” will result, he said.
“There is a lot of work to do, including installing 25 miles of water main from Wilson County to Kenedy.”
Another agenda item approved was the East Main Street project that was put on the back burner several weeks ago.
“The project was approved and should be completed by March of 2020,” Sutton said.
Conversely, the hiring process to find a permanent city manager was discussed.
“The timeline for the city manager process had the application window closed Nov. 15,” Bratton said.
“After that the Max Westbrook (consulting) company will review all of the received applications and identify those that meet all of the parameters that the city has outlined.
“Following that the company will interview the top group of candidates and try to narrow that down to the most qualified two or three. Hopefully, the top candidates will be interviewed by council early in January with the position being filled by February.”
The next scheduled city council meeting is set for Dec. 10 at Kenedy City Hall.