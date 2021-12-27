The Kenedy City Council met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14. During proceedings, several ordinances were passed and the Kenedy High School football team was celebrated for its historic season.
Graffiti ordinance
After being on the agenda over the past couple of months, the council unanimously amended an ordinance making the act of vandalism, specifically – graffiti, a Class C Misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 for anyone caught and prosecuted.
On the passage of the graffiti ordinance amendment, Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker said, “I think that’s a real positive step forward towards resolving the problem of graffiti here in Kenedy, which seems to be getting worse day by day.”
Water restriction update
The council also unamimously voted to pass an ordinance lifting the Stage II water restrictions that had been in place, and implementing Stage I water restrictions.
“We’re moving to a less restrictive water restriction plan, which is good news for the residents,” said Baker. “They’ll be able to use their water under fewer restrictions, in terms of washing their cars, or watering their lawns, etc.
“That’s a positive step. But the next step, which I’m looking forward to – it may be a couple of years away – where we move to where we have no water restrictions at all, to where people can just use water freely, for any purpose that they wish.”
According to Baker, moving from Stage 1 water restrictions to no water restrictions in the city relies on the completion of the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifier pipeline, when the city is projected to have an “abundant water supply.”
Kenedy Lions Football Proclamation
The council proclaimed Tuesday, Dec. 14, as Kenedy Lions Football Day, in honor of the team’s historic 2021 season.
On the proclamation, Baker explained, “This was in recognition that this was the best season they’ve had, gosh, I think in more than 20 years.”
The Kenedy Lions ended their 2021 season second in 2A-1 Region IV District 15, with 9-3 overall and 3-1 in district.
“It was a significant accomplishment for the football team to make it to that level of the playoffs,” Baker continued. “So we’re very excited and proud of these student-athletes.”
