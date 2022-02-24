The city of Kenedy held a regular city council meeting recently, in which the council discussed the impending construction of a walking trail in Escondido Creek Parkway, a new website for the Kenedy Economic Development Corporation and the naming of the Small Business of the Month for February.
ECP Walkway
During the meeting, Kenedy City Manager William Linn reported that the city of Kenedy was still moving forward with the construction of 10-foot-wide concrete walking trails connecting Escondido Creek Parkway with the trails already at Joe Gulley Park.
On the soon to be constructed walking trails, Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker said, “It will be a much smoother and more pleasant walking experience for those who choose to cross from “park to park” for an extended walk, or run.”
New EDC website
The council also approved moving forward with the creation of a new website for the Kenedy Economic Development Corporation.
“I think this is going to be a powerful new tool moving forward to help encourage prospective business developers interested in creating or locating new businesses in Kenedy,” Baker said. “It will provide “one stop shopping” with all the information needed by anyone interested in locating a business in Kenedy.”
Small Business of the Month
The city of Kenedy and the Kenedy Economic Development Corporation and the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce recognized Barth’s Restaurant, located at 445 N. Sunset Strip St. in Kenedy, as the Small Business of the Month for February.
“Barth’s is world famous among locals and travelers who for generations have stopped in for a bite on the way to the coast,” Baker said on the recognition. “The food and service have always been excellent and my Dad still recalls fond memories of enjoying lunch there with friends during his high school days in the 1940s.
“It is truly one of the special things about this community.”
