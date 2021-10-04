What will a future Kenedy civic or convention center look like? City leaders and community members gathered at a recent workshop to discuss the possibilities.
The city purchased the old Six Shooter Junction restaurant at 820 Escondido St. for about $1 million, and has set aside another $1.5 million for renovations.
Because plans called for spending up to $5 million on the civic center, the city was able to save enough money to also build a children’s activity center. That facility will be located at Joe Gulley Park. A story about plans for the children’s center will appear in an upcoming edition of the Countywide.
The civic or convention center has 11,000 to 12,00 square feet of indoor space, along with a 3,000 square foot covered patio. The city also acquired about 15 acres of land nearby and plans to use part of that land for green space as well as an attractive outdoor area that can be used for photos.
Kenedy resident Shannon Ashe said she has been involved in event planing for more than 20 years, and said she is excited about the possibilities a civic center offer.
“Not only will it benefit local residents but there is a lot of income potential from conventions and weddings, baby showers and other celebrations being held there. Weddings are big business, and it’s important to have an attractive place for people to have the ceremony.”
The civic center will also include 200 to 300 parking spaces, and local residents and council members said it is important for dedicated dressing rooms to be available for the bride and groom, as well as for use by entertainers who perform on site.
Architect Billy Berger of Victoria said he was at the workshop to gather information and put together potential plans. Those possibilities will be discussed at a future workshop, potentially scheduled for December.
City Manager William Linn envisioned the possibility of being able to temporarily divide the civic center into five different areas so it can host multiple events simultaneously. The center could also be divided into two larger spaces, he said.
“I like the idea of having flexibility to host both larger events and smaller events,” said Mayor Joe Baker.
“That will be pivotal for this building,” Linn said. “Having that flexibility strategically positions us for the future.”
Local residents and council members alike talked about the importance of preserving the character and history of the building as much as possible.
More than a century ago, the property hosted a cottonseed oil manufacturing plant.
“I agree, the charter and history of the building are very important to the community,” Baker said.
Councilwoman Saundra Schultz said she appreciates the civic center’s location.
“I love that it’s on this side of town,” she said. “I just want for us to make sure it is a blessing for the neighborhood, and not a curse.
